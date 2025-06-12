GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.17 EPS.

GitLab Stock Down 10.6%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GitLab stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of GitLab worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

