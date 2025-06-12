May Barnhard Investments LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,587,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

