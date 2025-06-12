Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 9,305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $471.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

