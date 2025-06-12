Exchange Bank Has $1.95 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exchange Bank lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.6% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $167.23 and a 12 month high of $281.76.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
