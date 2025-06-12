Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.6%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

