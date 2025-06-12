Fifth Third Bancorp Has $283.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.32% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $283,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

