The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Axecap Investments LLC

Axecap Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.7% of Axecap Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $624.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

