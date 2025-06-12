Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 132,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

