Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.50, for a total value of $369,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,445. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.25, for a total value of $5,235,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,072 shares in the company, valued at $92,615,490. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $56,014,018. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $694.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.08 and a 200-day moving average of $617.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.48.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

