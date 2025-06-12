Net Worth Advisory Group Buys 463 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

