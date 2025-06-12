CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $479,391.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,174.02. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

NYSE:PGR opened at $262.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

