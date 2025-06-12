Farrell Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farrell Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.16. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

