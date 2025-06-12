Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 475 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

