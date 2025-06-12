Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho Sells 526 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.