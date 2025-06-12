apricus wealth LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 235,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 185,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Trading Up 1.3%

Shell stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

