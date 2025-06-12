Sapient Capital LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,635.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.28 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,925 shares of company stock valued at $268,580,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

