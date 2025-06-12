EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) COO Sells $283,400.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 20,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,574.11. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Blair Jr. Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of EZCORP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Blair Jr. Powell sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, John Blair Jr. Powell sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $137,300.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of EZCORP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $618,375.00.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $754.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $1,860,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

