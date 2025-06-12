iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Flywheel Private Wealth LLC

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWD opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

