Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $85,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.85 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.