Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.