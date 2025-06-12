Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

