Kelly Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kelly Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

