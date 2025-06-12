United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after buying an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Galvan Research cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

UPS stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

