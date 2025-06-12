Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $98,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,774,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

PH opened at $671.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.18. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

