Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.96 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Cognyte Software updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.190 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 13.0%

Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.73. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cognyte Software stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Cognyte Software worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.