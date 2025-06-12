Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $408.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.00 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

