Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 218,861 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,929,964. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.