Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $44,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $312.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.21 and its 200 day moving average is $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.