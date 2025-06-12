iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Increased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

