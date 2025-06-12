iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

