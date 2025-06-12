Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) fell 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 280,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

