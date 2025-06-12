Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $1,393,876 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.99 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

