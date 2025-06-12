S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI stock opened at $513.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
