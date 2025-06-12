Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,912,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $452.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

