West Oak Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after purchasing an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $415.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

