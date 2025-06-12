May Barnhard Investments LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,051,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

