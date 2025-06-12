McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.