Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 45,143 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $107,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $561,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

