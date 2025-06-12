ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.0% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,003.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $933.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

