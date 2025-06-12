McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

