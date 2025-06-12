McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,808 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after buying an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after buying an additional 812,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after buying an additional 736,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

