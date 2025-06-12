Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

EMR stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

