Accordant Advisory Group Inc Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

