iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $131.50 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

