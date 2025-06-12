GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the period. GitLab makes up approximately 2.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of GitLab worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

In other news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 over the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

