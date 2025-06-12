Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,129,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.