Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,639 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

