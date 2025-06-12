Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) CFO Christopher Boehmler Sells 96,679 Shares of Stock

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,542,996.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,717.60. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Boehmler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Boehmler sold 83,495 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,663,220.40.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Boehmler sold 92,271 shares of Quantum Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,384,065.00.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUBT. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

