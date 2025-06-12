American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $817,806.42 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

