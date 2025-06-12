iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

